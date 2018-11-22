It was a quietly good year for Fitbit. While all attention has turned to the Apple Watch, they released two terrific fitness tracker/smart watches in the Charge 3 and the Versa, and you can save on both of them for Black Friday, in addition to some of the company’s older offerings.
- Fitbit Ionic Smart Watch | $200 | Amazon | Also at Walmart
- Fitbit Versa | $150 | Amazon | Also at Walmart
- Fitbit Charge 3 | $120 | Amazon | Also at Walmart
- Fitbit Alta HR | $80 | Amazon | Also at Walmart
- Fitbit Ace | $60 | Amazon | Also at Walmart