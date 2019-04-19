Photo: Eric Ravenscraft

So, you want to be a dungeon master? Well let me tell you, friend, it takes guts, it takes creativity, it takes patience. But most of all, it takes a DM screen.



D&D’s Dungeon Master’s Screen Reincarnated is the gold standard for screens. Here’s what our Eric Ravenscraft had to say about it on The Inventory:

As DM, you’ll have a lot of information you want to hide from players until the time is right. Whether it’s sheets with plot information, or just dice rolls that you can’t reveal yet, you’ll need a way to hide that information. The simplest way to do so is with a DM Screen. These large screens give you plenty of private space at the table. The outside has intricate decorations to help set the mood for your players, but inside there are shorthand tables and reference sheets for common calculations you’ll have to do as DM.

It normally costs about $12, but today on Amazon, you can grab it for under $10.