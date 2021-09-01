15% off Sitewide | Rise Brewing Co. | Promo Code KINJA15



We’ve all seen it at our local grocery stores—coffee straight from the can! Sold at every major chain from Walmart to Whole Foods, Rise coffee is about as commonplace as bottled Starbucks Fraps. An organic, vegan alternative to your favorite caffeinated beverages, Rise’s flavored brews are made with the company’s signature oat milk. And if you purchase anything from the Rise Brewing Co. site directly, you can enjoy a generous 15% off at checkout using the promo code KINJA15.



Advertisement

With free shipping on all orders of any price, why wait until you can make it to the store to replenish your caffeine supply at a modest price? If you drink as much coffee as I do, 15% can add up to be a significant markdown. This variety pack, for instance, comes down to just under $43 for a pack of six 32-ounce cartons and even less than that if you subscribe and save. A six-pack of oat milk, on the other hand, comes down to $22 while coffee-drinking commuters can grab a 12-pack of black or vanilla nitro cold brew in a can for only $30.



Whether you’re picking up Rise’s cold brew in the carton or a can or planning to mix its gluten- and dairy-free oat milk into your own coffee concoction at home, this is one coffee bean-infused deal you don’t want to miss.

