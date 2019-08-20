Graphic: Shep McAllister

Hands down, Nespresso is the easiest way to make decent espresso at home, and their high-end VertuoPlus model will make regular coffee too.



This model, made by De’Longhi, comes in Ferrari red, has great reviews, and can make lots of different drink sizes: Espresso (1. 35 oz. ), double Espresso (2. 7 oz.), Gran Lungo (5 oz. ), Coffee (7. 7 oz. ) and alto (14 oz. ). Today’s $99 deal is about $20-$40 less than usual, and the best price we’ve seen since the holiday season.