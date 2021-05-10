Start Your Morning Right With 72% off This Cuisinart 14-Cup Coffee Maker

Cuisinart 14-Cup Coffee Maker Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Cuisinart 14-Cup Coffee Maker | $65 | MorningSave



Do you start your day off with a hot cup of joe ? Do you love having coffee ready at will but hate wasting good java? Well, this Cuisinart 14-Cup Coffee Maker is here to solve those dilemmas. Save 72 % on this right now .

This sleek and almost retro-looking coffee maker allows you to prepare your favorite toasty beverage quickly. If you get stuck on coffee brands, we’ve got a few recommendations. Pick between the traditional model (in copper or black) or the touch screen model. Each is fully automatic with 24-hour programmability, and you can choose between making one or four cups. There’s auto shut-off to aid those who are a bit forgetful, and it’s easy to use. The strength control feature means you can have your java as bold as you want or without a superkick . This also has an adjustable warming feature, so you can choose how hot you want your morning brew to be . The r emovable parts are dishwasher safe making cleaning simple.

This item will ship for free.