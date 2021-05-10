Start Your Morning Right With 72% off This Cuisinart 14-Cup Coffee Maker

Cuisinart 14-Cup Coffee Maker | $65 | MorningSave
Do you start your day off with a hot cup of joe? Do you love having coffee ready at will but hate wasting good java? Well, this Cuisinart 14-Cup Coffee Maker is here to solve those dilemmas. Save 72% on this right now.
This sleek and almost retro-looking coffee maker allows you to prepare your favorite toasty beverage quickly. If you get stuck on coffee brands, we’ve got a few recommendations. Pick between the traditional model (in copper or black) or the touch screen model. Each is fully automatic with 24-hour programmability, and you can choose between making one or four cups. There’s auto shut-off to aid those who are a bit forgetful, and it’s easy to use. The strength control feature means you can have your java as bold as you want or without a superkick. This also has an adjustable warming feature, so you can choose how hot you want your morning brew to be. The removable parts are dishwasher safe making cleaning simple.
This item will ship for free.