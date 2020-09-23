Start Your Morning off Strong With Harry & David Coffee Pods for Just $19

54-Pack: Harry & David Single Serve Coffee Pods Graphic : Sheilah Villari

54-Pack: Harry & David Single Serve Coffee Pods | $19 | MorningSave

If you’re a coffee pod enthusiast you probably go through one or two a day. I’m definitely a fan of getting a perfectly measured full strength cup of java every time I fire up the maker. Saving money on a good cup of joe is essential if you started making it at home to do just that. Today take $17 off these Harry & David Single Serve Coffee Pods.

S ingle-serve pods are quick, convenient, and mean you won’t be overestimating how much you might drink and wasting precious grounds. I’ve had Harry & David products over the years, usually around the holidays when a relative would gift me their famous Moose Munch, so I can say their stuff is great . Choose from seven different packs for full-bodied fresh-brewed flavor for each energized cup you make. Not to get you too excited but there is a Pumpkin Spice option along with Pumpkin Pecan, Chocolate Cherry Decadence, Dark Roast, Breakfast Blend, and the Northwest Blend. No matter which you choose you’ll be saving 47% and loving every sip.

