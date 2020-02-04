Start Your First Podcast of the Year With This $40 Studio Mic

Samson Meteor USB Mic | $40 | B&H Photo

No one should start a podcast. But if you just can’t help yourself, I’d advise against shouting obscenities right into your laptop. You’ll need a USB condenser mic and, for the price, the Samson Meteor can’t be beat.

Advertisement

Normally sold for around $ 70 , this mic will reel your voice in clearly, so you can play it back for transcription and entertainment alike. Hell, you can even use it to Skype your dad, if you so desire.

Should, for whatever reason, you want to hear your own voice or musical abilities in real-time, Samson’s put a stereo 1/8" headphone jack that promises “zero latency,” along with a volume control dial and a mute switch.

The mic itself is chrome-plated, making it perfectly resilient against scrapes and scuffs. Its fold-back design lets you pack it in a backpack or suitcase, ideal for taking your show on the road.

As for compatibility, it’ll work with whatever audio software you currently use. Hardware-wise, you can use it with your Mac, PC, or iPad via the proper Camera Connection Kit or Lightning USB Camera Adapter.