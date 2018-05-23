Photo: Amazon

You might not need to use a Dremel all that often, but it’s one of those things everyone should keep in their tool box, if only for sanding wood and carving jack-o-lanterns. Today only as part of a Gold Box deal, Amazon’s discounting the Dremel 3000 to an all-time low $45 (from about $65-$70).



The Dremel 3000 features a variable speed motor that can spin anywhere from 5,000 to 35,000 RPM, and includes 28 accessories to get you started with projects all around the house. Father’s Day is just a few weeks away, and this could be a great gift if you already own one yourself. Just remember that this is a Gold Box deal, meaning this price is only available today, or until sold out.

