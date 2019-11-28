Omen by HP, a brand that will be familiar to anyone who’s watched even fifteen minutes of the Overwatch League, is dropping the price of its 15.6" gaming laptop down to a meager $949. As if that weren’t enough, they’re tossing in an Omen gaming headset and mouse, so you can get in voice chat and please, whatever you do, call out your targets.
Start Your Esports Career With This Omen by HP Gaming Laptop, Headset, and Mouse For $949
Eric Ravenscraft
Freelance writer for The Inventory.