Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Full disclosure: I’m more of a Henri Cartier-Bresson guy than an Ansel Adams bro. But I’m still going to buy this $5 wall calendar spotlighting the works of one of the greatest photographers to ever live.

(Look, I can appreciate Adams’ technical mastery, but pretty things are pretty. Who cares? *shrug* Am I missing something? Rocks and clouds aren’t anything.)