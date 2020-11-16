It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Start Your Day off With a Dose of Protein and a Bunch of Savings, up to 30% on RXBAR Bundles

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon DealsBlack Friday Deals
261
Save
Up to 30% on RXBAR | Amazon Gold Box
Up to 30% on RXBAR | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Up to 30% on RXBAR | Amazon Gold Box

A good protein bar can make all the difference after a run, as a quick breakfast option, or even as an on the go treat. RXBAR is a brand that’s been that for me on and off. If you’re looking to bulk up your pantry with a great workout snack you can grab up to 30% on a variety of their products today.

Advertisement

If you have a favorite like the Peanut Butter Chocolate Bars, these boxes are running for $27 in this sale, which is a nice savings of about $10 off the usual price. This is one of their better tasting bars but each is made with real ingredients like actual peanuts, 100% chocolate, and egg whites. Each bar is packed with 12 grams of protein and 5-grams of fiber. However, there is an obvious downside if you are allergic to any of those. 

Advertisement

There is the best seller bundle if you’d like to give a few different ones a try or even if you have a large hungry household. This pack favors both those who like sweet and savory. This deal offers 24 bars: Chocolate Sea Salt, Blueberry, Mixed Berry, Peanut Butter, and Peanut Butter Chocolate.

G/O Media may get a commission
Apple Watch SE (40mm)
Apple Watch SE (40mm)

There is also a best seller bundle of their oats line. For $19 you get 9 cups of their fan-favorite instant oats to prepare as you like with hot water or prepare overnight. You can eat them plain, or with honey, peanut butter, really anything thing that suits your tastebuds. Each cup has 12 grams of protein, 6 grams of fiber and all are made with 100% whole grain oats. If you need a good breakfast this is an excellent choice.

Advertisement

All of these will ship for free for Prime members.

Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

We Love the Dongle, Don’t We Folks? The Best USB-C Hubs to Get Your Laptop Back to the Basics

Grab Your Flight Stick: Star Wars: Squadrons Is $25 for Xbox One

Shop Early Black Friday Deals on Apple, LEGO, Ray-Bans, and Razer in Amazon’s Holiday Dash Sale

Change up Your Tunes With $40 off the JBL Charge 4