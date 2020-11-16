Start Your Day off With a Dose of Protein and a Bunch of Savings, up to 30% on RXBAR Bundles

Up to 30% on RXBAR Graphic : Sheilah Villari

A good protein bar can make all the difference a fter a run, as a quick breakfast option , or even as an on the go treat . RXBAR is a brand that’s been that for me on and off. If you’re looking to bulk up your pantry with a great workout snack you can grab u p to 30% on a variety of their products today.

If you have a favorite like the Peanut Butter Chocolate Bars, these boxes are running for $27 in this sale, w hich is a nice savings of about $10 off the usual price. This is one of their better tasting bars but each is m ade with real ingredients like actual peanuts, 100% chocolate, and egg whites. Each bar is packed with 12 grams of protein and 5-grams of fiber. However, there is an obvious downside if you are allergic to any of those .

There is the best seller bundle if you’d like to give a few different ones a try or even if you have a large hungry household. This pack favors both those who like sweet and savory. This deal offers 24 bars: Chocolate Sea Salt, Blueberry, Mixed Berry, Peanut Butter, and Peanut Butter Chocolate.

There is also a best seller bundle of their oats line. For $19 you get 9 cups of their fan-favorite instant oats to prepare as you like with hot water or prepare overnight. You can eat them plain, or with honey, peanut butter, really anything thing that suits your tastebuds. Each cup has 12 grams of protein, 6 grams of fiber and all are made with 1 00% whole grain oats. If you need a good breakfast this is an excellent choice .

All of these will ship for free for Prime members.