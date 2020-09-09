Start Your Day off Strong With This Keurig K-Classic Single Serve Coffee Maker for Just $60

Keurig K-Classic K50 Single Serve Coffee Maker Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Keurig K-Classic K50 Single Serve Coffee Maker | $60 | Best Buy

Do you start your day off with a hot cup of joe but live alone? Do love having coffee ready at will but hate wasting good java? Well the this Keurig K-Classic K50 Single Serve is here to solve those dilemmas. Save 50% on this today only.

This sleek and almost retro-looking coffee maker allows you to prepare your favorite toasty beverage quickly. If you get stuck on coffee brands we’ve got a few recommendations. It’s compatible with different K-Cup pods so you get to pick the size and even the strength you need with this machine. And I’m sure you’ve seen that it’s not just coffee that the pods can handle, there are some awesome options for tea and hot chocolate if th at’s more your speed . You’ll be able to get up to six servings with any of those before you’ll need to refill the water. There’s auto shut-off to aid those who are a bit forgetful and it’s easy to use. It even comes in this fetching Patriot Blue color, which just makes me think of C aptain American . And if it vibes with Steve Rogers it’s got to be good.

This item will ship for free.