It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Start Your Day off Strong With This Keurig K-Classic Single Serve Coffee Maker for Just $60

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsBest Buy Deals
72
Save
Keurig K-Classic K50 Single Serve Coffee Maker | $60 | Best Buy
Keurig K-Classic K50 Single Serve Coffee Maker | $60 | Best Buy
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Keurig K-Classic K50 Single Serve Coffee Maker | $60 | Best Buy

Do you start your day off with a hot cup of joe but live alone? Do love having coffee ready at will but hate wasting good java? Well the this Keurig K-Classic K50 Single Serve is here to solve those dilemmas. Save 50% on this today only.

Advertisement

This sleek and almost retro-looking coffee maker allows you to prepare your favorite toasty beverage quickly. If you get stuck on coffee brands we’ve got a few recommendations. It’s compatible with different K-Cup pods so you get to pick the size and even the strength you need with this machine. And I’m sure you’ve seen that it’s not just coffee that the pods can handle, there are some awesome options for tea and hot chocolate if that’s more your speed. You’ll be able to get up to six servings with any of those before you’ll need to refill the water. There’s auto shut-off to aid those who are a bit forgetful and it’s easy to use. It even comes in this fetching Patriot Blue color, which just makes me think of Captain American. And if it vibes with Steve Rogers it’s got to be good.

This item will ship for free.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
TCL 75" Class 8-Series LED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV
TCL 75" Class 8-Series LED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Download Hundreds of Free Black Panther Comics From Comixology Right Now

The 10 Best Deals of September 8, 2020

Bend Space and Time in Control for Xbox One, Down to $20

Get Your Chicky Nuggies and Choccy Milk Ready to Pre-Order This Baby Yoda Electronic Plush Right Now