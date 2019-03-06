Graphic: Tercius Bufete

The Hue Play is the best backlight around and this bundle essentially saves you $45 if you want to go all-in on Philip’s smart lighting system.

I’ve been using a pair with my gaming desktop for the past month and it’s easily my favorite RGB accessory. Not only does it look great when you first boot it up, but unlike the rest of my setup, I see the lights working in game.



I’ve used it with both Razer Synapse, which displays game-specific lighting effects (e.g., flashing green when a Set item drops in Diablo III or glows blue when my shield is up as Reinhardt in Overwatch) and the Hue Sync app, which samples and reflects whatever is on your screen. Of course, how much you’ll get from the former depends on developer adoption.

Not much of a gamer? You can also just mount Hue Play behind your TV and use it as a backlight. It functions a lot like the Hue LightStrip, but easier to set up. Of course, it works with all of the Hue accessories you already own.

This particular deal bundles the $45 Hue bridge, and is geared more toward people who are just starting out with their smart lighting set up. This offer expires next month, but the black unit is already selling out. So, I’d act fast.