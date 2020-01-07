Start Your Cast Iron Collection With This $19 Ozark Trail Skillet Set

Ozark Trail 3 Piece Cast Iron Skillet Set Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Round out your cookware collection with this super affordable Ozark Trail c ast i ron s killet Set. For $19, you’ll get a 8-inch, 10.5 inch and 12- inch skillet. These would also be a great set to go camping with, just in case you don’t want to scuff up your fancy enameled ones. This usually sells for about $8 more so this is a great chance to buy.