It's all consuming.
Start The Year With a Clean Slate With Big Savings on This Powerful Hoover Carpet Cleaner

Almendra Carpizo
Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner | $100 | Amazon | Also at Target and Walmart
Start your new year fresh and clean with the Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner, now $100 off.

Its powerful 360 degree brush system gets deep into the muck you’ve neglected for years, while the dual nozzle evenly targets surfaces and the heat force blasts stubborn stains. Good bye, 2019. Good bye, gross grime.

The Hoover carpet cleaner comes with a sample carpet cleaning solution, and tools for cleaning stairs, upholstery and crevices.

This discount is available at Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart

What better way to start 2020 than with a clean slate.

