Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Whether you’re looking to start the next big podcast (seriously, you’ve got, like, things to say), improve the quality of your Twitch streams, or just want your Skype calls with Grandma to sound better, the Blue Yeti is one of the most popular mid-range USB microphones you can buy. It’s down to $89 for Black Friday right now, in a variety of colors including Blackout, which is the correct choice.