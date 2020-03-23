It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Start the Next Big Podcast With This $25 Aukey Condenser Microphone

Tercius
Aukey USB Condenser Microphone | $25 | Amazon | Use the code HYXSJETK at checkout
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Aukey USB Condenser Microphone | $25 | Amazon | Use the code HYXSJETK at checkout 

Whether you're looking to start the next big podcast, improve the quality of your Twitch streams, or just want your group Zoom calls to sound better, this deal is a banger. For $25, you can pick up this Aukey USB Condenser Microphone.

It's plug-and-play, so no need to worry about confusing software or the need to download some weird plug-ins.  This microphone comes with everything you need to get yourself started, like a tripod and a windscreen. Make sure to use the promo code HYXSJETK at checkout. 

Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory. Author of "Unlocking the Gold Box: A Dealmaster’s Guide to Saving Money on Amazon."

