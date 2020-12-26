Start the New Year With a Clean Kitchen With These Soapy Deals, up To 55% Off

Truman’s Cleaning Sponges 2 Packs of 3 | $5 | Amazon | Clip coupon

Albayrak Soap Dispenser for Kitchen | $9 | Amazon

Eld Soap Dispenser for Kitchen | $10 | Amazon | Clip coupon

Lime Zest and Cypress Tree Dish Soap Refill | $13 | Amazon

U nscented Sun & Earth D ish S oap | $26 | Amazon

I’ve got some great deals and nifty tools for you to clean your kitchen comfortably right now. Don’t you want to start 2021 with a sparkling clean space?



First up, this dish soap sponge dispenser is perfect for adding some extra efficiency to your dish-washing routine. There’s one for $9 (55% off) and one for $10 (33% off).



Of course, you need sponges and dish soap to use with your dispenser. These Truman cleaning sponges are non-toxic and gentle enough to use on your dishes. Grab two packs of three sponges for $5 when you clip the coupon.

I’m pretty particular about the soaps I use in my household, and that includes dish soap. You’ll find that a lot of them have synthetic fragrances and preservatives in them, and that’s just not good for some of us with sensitive skin.

You’ll also want to go the eco-friendly route and buy bigger bottles of dish soap to save on plastic packaging. Some great options are Cucina’s l ime z est and c ypress t ree d ish s oap and Cucina’s c oriander and o live t ree soap. These soaps are cruelty-free and eco-friendly!

There’s also the unscented Sun & Earth dish soap, which you can get a giant thing of for $26. This soap is made of plant-based ingredients! So it’s the perfect option for fellow sensitive people.

