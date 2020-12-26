Start the New Year With a Clean Kitchen With These Soapy Deals, up To 55% Off

Truman’s Cleaning Sponges 2 Packs of 3 | $5 | Amazon | Clip coupon
I’ve got some great deals and nifty tools for you to clean your kitchen comfortably right now. Don’t you want to start 2021 with a sparkling clean space?
First up, this dish soap sponge dispenser is perfect for adding some extra efficiency to your dish-washing routine. There’s one for $9 (55% off) and one for $10 (33% off).
Of course, you need sponges and dish soap to use with your dispenser. These Truman cleaning sponges are non-toxic and gentle enough to use on your dishes. Grab two packs of three sponges for $5 when you clip the coupon.
I’m pretty particular about the soaps I use in my household, and that includes dish soap. You’ll find that a lot of them have synthetic fragrances and preservatives in them, and that’s just not good for some of us with sensitive skin.
You’ll also want to go the eco-friendly route and buy bigger bottles of dish soap to save on plastic packaging. Some great options are Cucina’s lime zest and cypress tree dish soap and Cucina’s coriander and olive tree soap. These soaps are cruelty-free and eco-friendly!
There’s also the unscented Sun & Earth dish soap, which you can get a giant thing of for $26. This soap is made of plant-based ingredients! So it’s the perfect option for fellow sensitive people.