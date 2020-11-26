Start the Christmas Cheer Early with A Lenovo Chromebook S330 at 14% Off for Black Friday

Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
Lenovo Chromebook S330 Laptop | $240| Amazon
If you’re looking for a laptop for a family member to keep in touch with over Christmas, a Chromebook would be an ideal solution.
At $240 you get Google’s ‘ChromeOS’ with its simplified UI, so anyone with low knowledge of computers can easily fire up Gmail or Google Hangouts to talk to their loved ones. With this Lenovo Chromebook being 14% off for Black Friday, it’s a great entry point for anyone.
