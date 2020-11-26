It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Holiday 2020

Start the Christmas Cheer Early with A Lenovo Chromebook S330 at 14% Off for Black Friday

darylbaxter
Daryl Baxter
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsBlack Friday DealsBlack FridayHoliday 2020
21
Save
Lenovo Chromebook S330 Laptop | $240| Amazon
Lenovo Chromebook S330 Laptop | $240| Amazon
Photo: Daryl Baxter
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
PrevNextView All

Lenovo Chromebook S330 Laptop | $240| Amazon

If you’re looking for a laptop for a family member to keep in touch with over Christmas, a Chromebook would be an ideal solution.

Advertisement

At $240 you get Google’s ‘ChromeOS’ with its simplified UI, so anyone with low knowledge of computers can easily fire up Gmail or Google Hangouts to talk to their loved ones. With this Lenovo Chromebook being 14% off for Black Friday, it’s a great entry point for anyone.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Echo Dot Kids Edition (4th Gen)
Echo Dot Kids Edition (4th Gen)
Daryl Baxter

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

All of the Jackbox Party Packs, Ranked By Their Best Games

Get Duke Nukem Forever for 56 Cents, I Guess

Shop Early Black Friday Deals on Apple, LEGO, Always Pan, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and More

Get Ready to Refresh Walmart.com Like Your Life Depends on It