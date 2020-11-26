Start the Christmas Cheer Early with A Lenovo Chromebook S330 at 14% Off for Black Friday

Lenovo Chromebook S330 Laptop $240| Amazon Photo : Daryl Baxter

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

Lenovo Chromebook S330 Laptop | $240| Amazon

If you’re looking for a laptop for a family member to keep in touch with over Christmas, a Chromebook would be an ideal solution.

Advertisement

At $240 you get Google’s ‘ChromeOS’ with its simplified UI, so anyone with low knowledge of computers can easily fire up Gmail or Google Hangouts to talk to their loved ones. With this Lenovo Chromebook being 14% off for Black Friday, it’s a great entry point for any one.