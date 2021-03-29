Start Stocking up for Summer 2021 With BOGO 50% off Levi's 501 High Rise Shorts

Levi’s 501 High Rise Shorts BOGO 50% Off Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Levi’s 501 High Rise Shorts BOGO 50% Off | $50 | Macy’s



It’s getting warmer, the days are lasting a little longer, and with the ramping up of vaccines, we’re all going to be outside sooner rather than later. So, why not upgrade from the sweats we’ve collectively been wearing all 2020 and get a pair of Levi’s 501 High Rise Shorts? They’re $50, but because it’s BOGO, the second pair will only be a low $25. I don’t know about you, but I love Levi’s, they’re the most dependable of denim out there, and for good reason—the brand has been apart of pop culture for longer than I’ve been alive. The roaring ‘ 20s are among us; let’s safely party the night away!