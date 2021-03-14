Start Spring With Smooth Skin With up To 50% off Gillette Razors and Cartridges

8-Pack: Gillette Venus Extra Smooth 5 Blade Cartridge Refill | $24 | SideDeal

Gillette Fusion 5 ProGlide Razor Bundle | $29 | Meh

You want to start spring with a fresh face and smooth skin? We’ve got a couple of deals that can help you with that today.

Razor cartridges can be pricey, so snag an 8-pack of Gillette Venus Extra Smooth 5-blade cartridges for just $24 right now at SideDeal. Depending on how much you shave, that may be enough razors to cover your shaves until winter is here again!

Hey, you might need a razor too and not just refill cartridges— no worries. Snag this Gillette Fusion 5 ProGlide razor bundle for just $29. You get a razor, a stand, and nine cartridges to keep it going for a good long while.

If you like the deals you see on Meh and SideDeal, consider snagging a monthly membership for $5 to get your items there and at other member sites like MorningSave shipped for free.