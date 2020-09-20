Start Smart-ifying Your Home With 50% Off This Pack of Smart Plugs

Torteco Smart Plug 2-Pack 50QVILFJ Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Torteco Smart Plug 2-Pack | $13 | Amazon | Promo code 50QVILFJ

Is there anything more annoying than when you get cozy in your bed, all settled in for the night, and realize that you’ve left a light on in another room? If your lights are connected to smart plugs, you can yell at Alexa to turn them off for you. We’ve got a deal today for you to make that happen for 50% off.

Norm ally, this 2-pack of Torteco smart plugs will put you back $26, but you can get them for only $13 today with promo code 50QVILFJ.

This is a super affordable way to start making your home smarter and your life a little bit easier—grab the deal before it’s gone.