It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Media DealsBooks & Comics

Start Reading a New DC Universe Storyline with the DC Starter Pack Sale

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
490
1
DC Starter Pack Sale | ComiXology
DC Starter Pack Sale | ComiXology
Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

DC Starter Pack Sale | ComiXology

Are you one of those people who got into the world of DC through movies or TV, and now you want to the comics? That’s great, but it sure can be overwhelming with what must be a thousand interlinking and overlapping storylines. Thankfully, ComiXology understands how difficult comic books can be to navigate, and they’re now running the DC Starter Pack sale.

Advertisement

This sale offers a deep discount on the first volume of many recent DC storylines, so you can pick up the ones you’re interested in and see what you want to continue reading. You can even pick up some of the old comic books like Batman ‘66 and get a real blast from the past.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Stealthily Drink Beer From MiiR's 64oz Insulated Growler for 15% Less [Exclusive]

Spring Clean Your Car With These Detailing Products

RAVPower's 2-Port 30W Fast Charger Has USB-C Power Delivery, And It's Cheaper Than Ever [Exclusive]

Sonos Is Granting Your Home Audio Dreams With These Big Bargains