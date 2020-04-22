Start Reading a New DC Universe Storyline with the DC Starter Pack Sale

DC Starter Pack Sale | ComiXology



Are you one of those people who got into the world of DC through movies or TV, and now you want to the comics? That’s great, but it sure can be overwhelming with what must be a thousand interlinking and overlapping storylines. Thankfully, ComiXology understands how difficult comic books can be to navigate, and they’re now running the DC Starter Pack sale.

This sale offers a deep discount on the first volume of many recent DC storylines, so you can pick up the ones you’re interested in and see what you want to continue reading. You can even pick up some of the old comic books like Batman ‘66 and get a real blast from the past.