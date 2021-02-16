Start Pressure Cooking with This $30 Insignia 6qt Multi-Function Cooker

Insignia 6qt Pressure Cooker Image : Andrew Hayward

Insignia 6qt Pressure Cooker | $30 | Best Buy



The Instant Pot has become a beloved and damn near essential kitchen appliance in recent years, offering an easy and compact way to cook meats, stews, chili, rice dishes, and quite a bit more. If you haven’t already jumped onboard, right now Best Buy is offering its Insignia multi-function pressure cooker for just $30—a 50% savings.

This 6qt model has a 4.7-star review average from 6,600+ customers, and a comparable brand name Instant Pot version costs more than twice as much. It’s an ideal way to give pressure cooking a shot and bring some easy new meal options into your home.

