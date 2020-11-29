Start Playing God of War, Fortnite and Many More With 12 Months of PS Plus for $45

PlayStation Plus - 12 Month Membership $45 | Amazon Photo : Daryl Baxter

As the new PlaySt ation 5 has fin ally arrived, it helps to have a PS Plus membership so you can go online for Warzone and Fortnite, while also taking advantage of their PS Plus Collection.

For those unaware, PlayStation Plus is a subscription service which enables you to go online, have 100GB of cloud storage for save games so there’s less chance of losing them, alongside a couple of free games every month.

The PS Plus Collection is a new benefit that enables you to download up to 20 titles on your PlayStation 5 right away , such as:

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Bloodborne

Call of Duty Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV

God of War

inFAMOUS: Second Son

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Ratchet & Clank

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Until Dawn

For $45 it’s a fantastic price for the games you can play on the service, essentially saving you many more dollars if you bought them separately .