Holiday 2020

Start Playing God of War, Days Gone, and Many More With 12 Months of PS Plus for $45

Daryl Baxter
Holiday 2020
PlayStation Plus - 12 Month Membership | $45 | Amazon

As the new PlayStation 5 has finally arrived, it helps to have a PS Plus membership so you can go online for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Mortal Kombat 11, while also taking advantage of their PS Plus Collection. For those unaware, PlayStation Plus is a subscription service that lets you go online, have 100GB of cloud storage for save games so there’s less chance of losing them, and bag a couple of free games every month.

The PS Plus Collection is a new benefit that enables you to download up to 20 titles on your PlayStation 5 right away, such as:

  • Batman: Arkham Knight
  • Battlefield 1
  • Bloodborne
  • Call of Duty Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles
  • Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  • Days Gone
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • Fallout 4
  • Final Fantasy XV
  • God of War
  • inFAMOUS: Second Son
  • The Last Guardian
  • The Last of Us Remastered
  • Monster Hunter: World
  • Mortal Kombat X
  • Persona 5
  • Ratchet & Clank
  • Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
  • Until Dawn

$45 is a fantastic price for the games you can play on the service, essentially saving you many more dollars if you bought them separately.

