Start Playing God of War, Days Gone, and Many More With 12 Months of PS Plus for $45

PlayStation Plus - 12 Month Membership | $45 | Amazon
As the new PlayStation 5 has finally arrived, it helps to have a PS Plus membership so you can go online for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Mortal Kombat 11, while also taking advantage of their PS Plus Collection. For those unaware, PlayStation Plus is a subscription service that lets you go online, have 100GB of cloud storage for save games so there’s less chance of losing them, and bag a couple of free games every month.
The PS Plus Collection is a new benefit that enables you to download up to 20 titles on your PlayStation 5 right away, such as:
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield 1
- Bloodborne
- Call of Duty Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Days Gone
- Detroit: Become Human
- Fallout 4
- Final Fantasy XV
- God of War
- inFAMOUS: Second Son
- The Last Guardian
- The Last of Us Remastered
- Monster Hunter: World
- Mortal Kombat X
- Persona 5
- Ratchet & Clank
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Until Dawn
$45 is a fantastic price for the games you can play on the service, essentially saving you many more dollars if you bought them separately.