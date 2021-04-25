Start or Maintain Your Double Cleansing Routine With 15% Off DHC Deep Cleansing Oil

DHC Deep Cleansing Oil, 4.1 Fl Oz Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

DHC Deep Cleansing Oil, 4.1 Fl Oz | $18 | Amazon

If you are serious about skincare or self-care or both, you’re going to want to check out this beauty deal: 15% off of the classic good stuff in any double-cleansing-routine-followers’ back pocket: DHC Deep Cleansing Oil for just $18 right now at Amazon.

Advertisement

This rich oil is meant to be rubbed into the face and neck to remove makeup as well as clean and kind of soothe the face, as well as help loosen pore plugs after longer sessions using the oil in combination with skin massage .

Used just as a regular cleanser, I love the way DHC o il feels on, and it pulls resistant makeup, like waterproof mascara, right off. It does, however, in my experience, need to be followed up with a second cleanser to remove any trace of the cleansing oil— this is called double-cleansing and all kinds of cool folks including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez do it so it’s worth giving a shot, right?

Also, DHC oil has a really nice effect when you add a bit of water and lather the DHC oil before rinsing. I highly recommend giving this oil a try. But as always, you want to make sure a routine is right for your skin type before diving in. But for those who want to take the plunge , take advantage of a fantastic price!