Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you missed out on Prime Day’s Philips Hue deals, you’re not totally out of luck.



This two-bulb color starter kit is marked down to $100, from its usual $150. It’s just like the four bulb kit, but, you know, has half as many bulbs.

If you already have a Hue hub, you can add a Lightstrip to your setup for $70, if you’re a Prime member. That’s a few bucks more than it was on Prime Day, but still a great deal. Just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout.