Graphic: Erica Offutt

Spending $400 on a espresso machine might sound indulgent, but when you add up all the money you spend at coffee shops, buying this Breville Barista Express might save you money over time.



I bought this machine about a year ago, and I can’t imagine mornings without it. It grinds the beans and dispenses the perfect amount for each shot, making it pretty much idiot proof. And, it makes vastly better tasting coffee than the less expensive machine I had before. The $400 price tag is about as cheap as this machine is going get, especially for a new, non-refurbished one. So, if you’ve eyeing an espresso machine for a while, today is a good day to pull the trigger. Use code PERFECTDAY at checkout.