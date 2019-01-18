Graphic: Shep McAllister

Click and Grow’s indoor herb garden has been described as “ idiot-proof indoor farming,” and you can get the mini starter kit for $90 today from Huckberry, or the full-sized indoor garden for $180, both 10% less than usual.



The mini kit comes with three maintenance-free basil cartridges to get you started, and the full sized kit includes three basils, three mini tomatoes, and three lettuce pods, but you can also purchase plenty of other flowers, herbs, and vegetables from Amazon to suit your taste. Functionally, they’re very similar to MiracleGro’s line of Aerogardens, but aesthetically, they look like Apple products in the best possible way.