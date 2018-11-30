Gaiam Foam Roller | $22 | Amazon
Image: Amazon

The holiday season is stressful, so roll out all that tension in your back and beyond with this $22 Gaiam Foam Roller, down to its lowest price ever. Foam rollers are a secret weapon of workout fiends for pre-workout loosening up or post-workout soreness reduction. Or just skip the workout altogether and lay on top of this thing for a nice spine stretch in the midst of the all the Christmas chaos.