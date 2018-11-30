The holiday season is stressful, so roll out all that tension in your back and beyond with this $22 Gaiam Foam Roller, down to its lowest price ever. Foam rollers are a secret weapon of workout fiends for pre-workout loosening up or post-workout soreness reduction. Or just skip the workout altogether and lay on top of this thing for a nice spine stretch in the midst of the all the Christmas chaos.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Start Foam Rollin' With Your Homies For $22
The holiday season is stressful, so roll out all that tension in your back and beyond with this $22 Gaiam Foam Roller, down to its lowest price ever. Foam rollers are a secret weapon of workout fiends for pre-workout loosening up or post-workout soreness reduction. Or just skip the workout altogether and lay on top of this thing for a nice spine stretch in the midst of the all the Christmas chaos.