Miir Camp Cup | $15-$21 | Amazon | Promo code 15KINJADEAL takes 15% off all colors

I know this thing is called a Camp Cup, but Miir’s popular drinking vessel will be your favorite mug whether you’re using it in the woods, at home, or in the office.

From our review on The Inventory:

The MiiR Camp Cup stays true to the classic form factor, while adding a generously-sized handle, snap-on sip-through lid, double wall vacuum insulation, and medical grade stainless steel construction that won’t sweat, burn you, or transfer flavor.

Every color is about 30% off right now (black and white are always cheaper than the more fun designs), and our exclusive 15KINJADEAL promo code will save you an extra 15% at checkout. That brings the cheapest ones down to $15, which is right in stocking stuffer territory.