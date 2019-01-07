Graphic: Shep McAllister

While the better-known Star Wars: Armada brings Star Wars’ space battles to your tabletop, Star Wars: Legion does the same with the series’ planetside infantry skirmishes. This core set includes all of the (unpainted) miniatures you need to get started with a small two player experience, but you can add more expansions and more core sets to create an epic campaign.



It got a little cheaper than today’s $56 during the holiday shopping season, but otherwise, this is the best price we’ve ever seen.