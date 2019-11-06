Start Building Your Own Arcade With This $199 4' Final Fight Cabinet

Final Fight Arcade Cabinet | $199 | Walmart

Your home arcade—an increasingly affordable thing to have in your house—isn’t complete without at least one late 80's beat ‘em up. Which makes this $199 Final Fight arcade cabinet an essential. One of the classic of the genre, Final Fight is recreated in this 3/4 scale replica cabinet in all its glory. As a bonus, the cabinet also comes with 1944 The Loop Master, Ghost ’N Goblins, and Strider if you get tired of Final Fight. Which you won’t.

Advertisement

And don’t forget, this $279 Mortal Kombat cabinet is also still on sale. That means for less than $500, you can put seven games and two cabinets in your den. A respectable start for any home arcade collection.