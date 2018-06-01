Graphic: Shep McAllister

Notice anything weird about those speakers? Look on top. Yes, they have upward-firing drivers in addition to forward firing, making them perfect for a Dolby Atmos setup, and they’re only $200 for the pair today.



While 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound involves placing speakers around your room on a single plane, the concept behind Dolby Atmos audio is to give audio an element of height. If you don’t want to install speakers in your ceiling though, speakers like these can achieve a similar effect with a lot less work, assuming you have an Atmos-compatible receiver to run them.

