Screenshot: Amazon

Your kids are going to ruin or grow out of their clothes in what seems like a matter of minutes, so all the more reason to not pay full price. Amazon’s helping out Prime members today by offering up to 50% off Calvin Klein clothes for kids of all ages.

Scroll through the five full pages of teeny tiny formal wear, underwear, baby onesies, t-shirts, and shorts. Just remember, this sale ends at midnight, so be sure to checkout before the end of the day.