Start a New Series With the Kindle Store's Latest Sale

Start a new series on Kindle at $1 & up Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Start a new series on Kindle at $1 & up | Amazon

Goodreads is telling me I have 140 books that I “Want to Read”, which is essentially my book backlog. I’ve read zero books this year. But does that stop me from taking advantage of yet another Kindle sale and adding to my digital book pile? Of course not. For today only, you can save big on the first book of some series. You know, as a gateway to even more books.

Advertisement

The first book that stood out to me in this sale that doesn’t reveal my questionable tastes from middle school is Terry Pratchett’s The Color of Magic, the first of the very long and very beloved Discworld series. Ironically enough, you don’t actually need to read the Discworld books in order or anything, but you can now if you want, for cheap! There is also the first Killing Eve book, which I’ll admit I only noticed because my Sandra Oh radar went off and she’s on the cover.

But you need to act fast if you want to pick up some new novels, as this sale only lasts until the end of the day.