Starlink: Battle for Atlas | $9 | Amazon

Like Disney Infinity and Skylanders before it, Starlink: Battle for Atlas continues the tradition of toys-to-life games, but with a Star Fox twist. In this game, you can attach a ship to your Switch controller and hotswap out weapons, add new pilots, and collect a small space force of figurines.