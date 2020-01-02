Start 2020 Off The Right Way By Booking a Trip to Italy, Greece, or Dubai, Starting at $409

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Roundtrip Flights to Italy, Greece, Dubai, Africa & More | Sherman’s Travel
It is great that everyone is focusing their mental and physical health to start out the new year, but TBH, we have something better. Ditch your real-life and go on a surreal vacation. Right now, you can book a roundtrip economy or business class flight on Emirates, starting at $409. This deal is on flights to Greece, South Africa, Dubai, Bali, Cairo, and more.
Start off 2020 on the right foot and book your Emirates flight by January 10th. These prices are subject to change based on which airport you’re departing from.