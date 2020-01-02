Start 2020 Off The Right Way By Booking a Trip to Italy, Greece, or Dubai, Starting at $409

Roundtrip Flights to Italy, Greece, Dubai, Africa & More | Sherman’s Travel

It is great that everyone is focusing their mental and physical health to start out the new year, but TBH, we have something better. Ditch your real-life and go on a surreal vacation. Right now, you can book a roundtrip economy or business class flight on Emirates, starting at $409 . This deal is on fli ghts to Greece, South Africa, Dubai, Bali, Cairo, and more.



Start off 2020 on the right foot and b ook your Emirates flight by January 10 th. These prices are subject to change based on which airport you’re departing from.