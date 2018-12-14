Best Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Winter isn’t exactly high season for European vacations, but just pack a coat, because it’s lovely any time of year. For a limited time, KLM is offering deeply discounted sale fares from various U.S. cities to its home base in Amsterdam, plus a few other European destinations like Barcelona.
Roundtrip prices start at just $441 for New York to Amsterdam (other city pairs are a bit more expensive), and KLM’s site makes it really easy to see when prices are cheapest with an interactive calendar graphic:
Bon voyage, bring us back a souvenir.