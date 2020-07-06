Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Is Back Down to $30

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Xbox One) | $30 | Amazon

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4) | $30 | GameStop

This past Star Wars day, we saw steep discounts on the latest Star Wars games , including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for $30 . If you missed out last time, Amazon has the Xbox One version back down to the same price, and you can find it similarly discounted for PlayStation 4 at GameStop. This single-player action adventure presents an original story chock full of satisfying saber and force gameplay, and it’s the perfect remedy if your stomach turned sour with the conclusion of the Skywalker saga.