It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsXbox One

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Is Back Down to $30

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
122
Save
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Xbox One) | $30 | Amazon Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4) | $30 | GameStop
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Xbox One) | $30 | Amazon
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4) | $30 | GameStop
Screenshot: Electronic Arts
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Xbox One) | $30 | Amazon
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4) | $30 | GameStop

Advertisement

This past Star Wars day, we saw steep discounts on the latest Star Wars games, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for $30. If you missed out last time, Amazon has the Xbox One version back down to the same price, and you can find it similarly discounted for PlayStation 4 at GameStop. This single-player action adventure presents an original story chock full of satisfying saber and force gameplay, and it’s the perfect remedy if your stomach turned sour with the conclusion of the Skywalker saga.

Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Save Big on an Instant Pot and Air Fryer With Amazon's Deal of the Day

Sunday's Best Deals: Deeper Instant Pot Discounts, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection, Seat Warmers and Coolers, and More

Be Comfortable in the Car and in the Office With a $25 Seat Warmer and Cooler

Available Today Only, Save Up to 52% on Extension Cord Reels