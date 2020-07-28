Stand up to Your ISP and Save 80% on VyprVPN for 2 Years

2-Year VPN Plan Image : VyprVPN

2-Year VPN Plan | $60 | VyprVPN

No one likes their internet service provider (ISP), so why on earth would you want the same people who throttle your connection when you download too many games on Steam to pry into your browsing history? We’ve been saying this for a while now, but your personal data should remain private and a VPN is the best step toward maintaining anonymity online.

While I recommend bookmarking and shopping our VPN deals each week or reviewing our commenter -curated list of the best VPNs on the market, I found out this morning you can bag 2 years of VyprVPN for $60, amounting to $2.50 a month —a competitive just outpricing reader-favorite Private Internet Access by a narrow margin.

For that low cost, Vypr supports five connections at once, over 70 server locations worldwide, apps across a number of devices , and Chameleon protocol, which asserts to “defeat VPN blocking to bypass restrictive censorship.” Join the fight against corporate surveillance today.