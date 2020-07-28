It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsNetworking

Stand up to Your ISP and Save 80% on VyprVPN for 2 Years

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsVyprVPN Dealsvpn deals
203
Save
2-Year VPN Plan | $60 | VyprVPN
2-Year VPN Plan | $60 | VyprVPN
Image: VyprVPN
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

2-Year VPN Plan | $60 | VyprVPN

No one likes their internet service provider (ISP), so why on earth would you want the same people who throttle your connection when you download too many games on Steam to pry into your browsing history? We’ve been saying this for a while now, but your personal data should remain private and a VPN is the best step toward maintaining anonymity online.

Advertisement

While I recommend bookmarking and shopping our VPN deals each week or reviewing our commenter-curated list of the best VPNs on the market, I found out this morning you can bag 2 years of VyprVPN for $60, amounting to $2.50 a month—a competitive just outpricing reader-favorite Private Internet Access by a narrow margin.

Advertisement

For that low cost, Vypr supports five connections at once, over 70 server locations worldwide, apps across a number of devices, and Chameleon protocol, which asserts to “defeat VPN blocking to bypass restrictive censorship.” Join the fight against corporate surveillance today.

G/O Media may get a commission
Dyson Ball Animal 2
Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Save Big on Games and Accessories in Today’s Best PlayStation Deals

Amazon Restocks the Switch Pro Controller With an $11 Discount

Get This Car Jump Starter Kit 35% Off to Make Sure You're Never Stranded

The Best Indoor TV Antennas, According to Our Readers