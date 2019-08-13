Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

RAVPower Wireless Charging Stand | $25 | Amazon | Clip coupon on page and use the promo code TVPC06934

Clip coupon on page and use the promo code TVPC06934 to bring this sweet RAVPower Qi wireless charging stand down to just $25. This is a rare discount on an a product we normally see for about $50. Oh, and by the way this is lowest price we’ve ever seen.

It includes a Quick Charge 3.0 adapter to help you get super fast charge speeds (10W for Android and 7.5W for iPhone.)