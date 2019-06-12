Graphic: Shep McAllister

Blusmart 3.4 qt. Air Fryer | $58 | Amazon | Clip the 25% coupon and use code Y258A6LT

Air fryers (which don’t actually use oil, but rather convection heat) are quickly becoming nearly as essential as Instant Pots, and you can get a popular 3.4 qt. model from Blusmart for just $58 today by stacking two discounts.

First, clip the 25% coupon. Second, use promo code Y258A6LT at checkout to save an extra $9. Third, spend all that money you saved on frozen snack foods, and get ready to have your mind (and your arteries) blown.