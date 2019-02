Photo: Amazon

You probably haven’t yet acquired a vast collection of USB-C cables like you have microUSB and Lightning chargers, so snag this 6' C-to-C cable from Aukey for just $6. To get the deal, you’ll need to clip the $1 coupon on the product page, and then use promo code EU246LQ5 at checkout.