Graphic: Tercius Bufete

OMEN Laptop 17t | $1080 | HP.com| Stack B2SSTACK5 and BTSSTACK10 coupons

Gear up for back-to-school with this discounted HP Omen gaming laptop. Use the coupon codes B2SSTACK5 and BTSSTACK10 to bring this OMEN Laptop 17t to a low $1080. Here you’ll get 16GB of RAM, a 17" 144Hz screen, and an Intel i7 processor.

If you’re looking for a solid gaming laptop, this is the lowest price we’ve seen on this particular model. Get yours before this discount goes away.