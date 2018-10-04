Graphic: Shep McAllister

A couple of RAVPower USB charging products are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box, but this time around, we have promo codes to make the deals even better.

The most exciting product is this 25,00mAh battery pack with a freakin’ solar panel built in. Obviously, that little solar panel won’t recharge it very quickly, but it can add a little trickle of juice if you’re out on a camping trip, or at a tailgate. It also includes two regular USB ports, a USB-C port, and the ability to recharge it quickly by plugging in a USB-C and microUSB charger simultaneously. Get it for $38 with promo code WP2M4NLE.

Next up is a USB charging hub with a USB-C port. Unfortunately, that port doesn’t have Power Delivery, so it maxes out at 15W, but it’s still handy to have around. Use code A39DXT9S to get it for $19.