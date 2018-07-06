Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s pulling out all the stops to promote Prime Pantry in the lead up to Prime Day, so you should cancel your next trip to the grocery store and stack the digital discounts while you can.



The Best Prime Day Deals of 2018 Amazon Prime Day 2018 will be here starting at 3PM ET on July 16, and will last for a day and a… Read more Read

There are a few things going on here:

A number of Prime Pantry items have these types of banners on their pages. They’re a little tough to spot, and you won’t see the final price until checkout, but the savings are often significant. You can find a list of some of the discounts here, but I’m not sure it’s exhaustive.

$10 off $40 With Code PANTRY

To get this discount, you’ll need one of Amazon’s new Prime Pantry memberships, which gets you unlimited free shipping on $40 Pantry orders for $5 per month, rather than paying $8 per box. It does come with a 30 day free trial though, so you can sign up during this promotional period, and cancel before you’re charged. Just use promo code PANTRY at checkout to get the deal.

This deal is always available on a rotating array of items through Prime Pantry, but it stacks with the deals above. Just buy any five items from this page, and you’ll get $6 off at checkout.

Just add this family-sized box of Honey Nut Cheerios to any $40 box, and you’ll get it for free at checkout.

To test all of these deals, I signed up for a Pantry membership trial, and added the Honey Nut Cheerios and five packs of Brawny paper towels (which have a 30% Prime discount and count towards the $6 off promo) to my cart. That’s my checkout screen over there. Look at all those damn discounts! The Amazon Move promo is only on there because I’m moving right now and it was attached to my account, but otherwise, these deals are available to everyone. Why would you schlep to the grocery store?