Stack a Coupon and Our Exclusive Code to Save $90 on this 15-Pound Weighted Blanket

Luxury Weighted Blanket 15-Pound Weighted Blanket | $70 | Amazon | Clip the $60 coupon on the page and use the promo code KINJABLANKET
By most accounts, winter is already here. And when you’re spending more time indoors, you’d be glad you invested in a weighted blanket. Luckily for you, we found a sweet discount on this 15-pound weighted blanket. If you clip the $60 coupon on the page and use the promo code KINJABLANKET, this normally $160 blanket will drop to a low $70.

With that discount, it’s still a little pricier than some of the models we’ve featured before. But this particular machine-washable version promises to never leak and offers a 2-year warranty. If you’ve been looking to buy, this is a solid bargain.

