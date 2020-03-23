Stack a Couple of Discounts to Pick Up These Truly Wireless Earbuds for Just $27

Mpow Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Mpow Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds | $27 | Amazon | Clip the coupon on page and use the promo code 9C46W5XR

If you’re looking for an AirPods-esque experience for your next earbud purchase but don’t want to pay the Apple Tax, these Mpow Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are down to just $27 today. If you clip the coupon on the page and use the promo code 9C46W5XR, you’ll get one of the cheapest entries into the wireless Bluetooth earbud game.

Advertisement

Thanks to its charging case, you can expect a total of 42 hours of playtime. So if you’ve been wanting to upgrade your early morning, 6-feet away from everyone runs, this is a good thing to invest in.